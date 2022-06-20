Advertisement

Lion’s Realm comic book store opens in Mount Sterling

Comics
Comics(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOUNT STERLING (WGEM) - On Monday afternoon, Lion’s Realm cut the ribbon to their new store in downtown Mount Sterling.

Store manager Mason McFadden said that because of Mount Sterling’s small size, there aren’t many things to do for those not interested in sports.

McFadden said he hopes Lion’s Realm will be a place for social interaction for those seeking something different.

“There’s really nothing to do other than stay inside and play video games, which isn’t fun all the time,” McFadden said. “People want social interaction, so having a store like this gives kids another option to do things.”

McFadden also said that Lion’s Realm will host weekly card game tournaments.

The Lion’s Realm is located at 126 West Main Street.

