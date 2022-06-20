Meals on Wheels takes an extra step to ensure elderly safety

QUINCY (WGEM) - With the extreme heat making a return, checking on the vulnerable, like the elderly, is important.

Meals on Wheels volunteers gather every morning at the Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center to deliver meals to shut-ins. In extreme heat, their home visits serve an added benefit.

Quincy Meals on Wheels volunteers, including Clif and Karen Weisinger, deliver more than 200 meals a day to local seniors.

“We help people that don’t have the ability to go out and get food for themselves or prepare a meal in their own home,” Karen Weisinger said.

Some of these volunteers are the only people these residents see throughout the day. Meals on Wheels does more than provide food, they check in on people to make sure they’re safe and healthy.

“Just to make sure that our seniors are getting nutritional meals and that they’re not going hungry, and also to do well checks on them,” Meals on Wheels Program Coordinator Carrie Dyel said.

Dyel said with temperatures about to soar once again, these home visits serve as a way to check on the elderly.

Volunteers such as the Weisingers will ask questions about air conditioning and access to fans. If permitted to, they’ll go inside the houses to make sure all is well with the people they deliver to.

“Just to check on them. Make sure they’re cool,” Clif Weisinger said. “If not then we can report them back to the senior center and somebody will make sure that they check on them.”

The drivers that sign up create relationships with the local residents.

“They’re very thankful for us delivering the meals. They are very happy to see the drivers,” Dyel said. “A lot of the drivers are regulars on their routes. So they get to know their people and they’re just happy to see them.”

If you want to sign-up a loved one for for Meals on Wheels, you can contact the organization at the Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center.

