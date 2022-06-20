Ralls County, Mo., man arrested on charges of sexually assaulting two children in Pike County, Ill.

GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - The Pike County Sheriff’s Department arrested Charles Sonny Ray Martin, 36, of Center, Mo., on June 16 on three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department started the investigation of two victims both under the age of 13 being sexually assaulted on Dec. 22, 2021.

Martin is being held at the Pike County Jail with a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.