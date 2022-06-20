Advertisement

Ralls County, Mo., man arrested on charges of sexually assaulting two children in Pike County, Ill.

Charles Sonny Ray Martin Mugshot
Charles Sonny Ray Martin Mugshot(Pike County Sheriff's Department)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - The Pike County Sheriff’s Department arrested Charles Sonny Ray Martin, 36, of Center, Mo., on June 16 on three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department started the investigation of two victims both under the age of 13 being sexually assaulted on Dec. 22, 2021.

Martin is being held at the Pike County Jail with a $500,000 bond.

