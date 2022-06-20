Schuyler County voters to decide between Redshaw, Thompson for sheriff

RUSHVILLE (WGEM) - Schuyler County residents will decide between Bill Redshaw and Bill Thompson for the Republican nomination in the June 28 primary.

With no Democratic candidate on the ballot, one of the two is all-but-assured to win the November general election. Both candidates have a passion for making Schuyler a better place to live.

Incumbent Bill Redshaw began his law-enforcement career in 1982. Since 2014, he has served as Schuyler County Sheriff.

Eight years ago one of Redshaw’s primary points of emphasis was to upgrade department equipment. Redshaw said this continues to be a focus of his.

“We’re still in the idea of more equipment,” Redshaw said. “I have squad cars that have close to 180,000 miles on them, and even after that I still have others that have 130,000 to 140,000 miles.”

Redshaw said that in his time as sheriff, the department has used grant money from an anonymous donor to purchase body cameras and new vehicles.

Redshaw believes his near decade experience as sheriff makes him best suited for the job.

“What I feel makes me the better choice is experience,” Redshaw said. “Not only the military experience that I’ve had, but I’ve ran a business for 35 years, so I feel I have the business experience and to have that many employees is an advantage.”

Bill Thompson also has a history in law-enforcement.

After working at the Illinois Dept. of Corrections for over 20 years and being a part-time deputy, Thompson said he’s at the point in his career where he can make a difference.

“I believe I can bring positive aspects into the community, to the environment, within the correctional facility, and within the law enforcement community,” Thompson said. “I have a longer future and I’m young enough that I can do a lot of great things in the next few years.”

Thompson said his priorities are aligned with training and retention within the correctional facility.

“We have a high turnover rate, which a lot of employers do at this point,” Thompson said. “If you train your staff and you keep staff around for their long term career, it decreases the cost of training by reducing the amount of staff you have to train for new employees.”

For more information about the Illinois primary, including sample ballots, visit the politics page.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.