Semi catches fire following two-vehicle crash; Mo. Route 6 closed

Semi crash
Semi crash(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis and Logan Williams
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - At least two people were injured late Monday morning after a two-vehicle crash involving a semi and a pickup truck in Knox County. The semi caught fire after the crash.

The crash happened on Mo. Route 6 between Edina and Knox City.

The driver of the semi was sent to the hospital with unknown injuries and another person suffered minor injuries.

The road is closed in that area, and traffic is being diverted.

