Advertisement

Tuition rates appear headed up at Iowa public universities

(KCRG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Students at Iowa’s three public universities may be paying more for tuition starting in the fall.

The Des Moines Register reports that proposed tuition rates were presented at a virtual meeting of Iowa’s Board of Regents on Monday.

The proposal includes a 4.25% increase for resident undergraduate tuition at all three schools. A final vote by regents is expected next month.

The meeting included comments from student government leaders at the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa.

They called on the state Legislature to increase funding for their schools in order to defray tuition rates that have been steadily rising.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schuyler Co. fatality
Schuyler County judge killed in a vehicle and bike crash
Semi crash
Semi catches fire following two-vehicle crash; Mo. Route 6 closed
Monkeypox Missouri
Officials find first likely case of monkeypox in Missouri
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Rally in Conroe, Texas, in January.
Trump rally confirmed for Adams County
Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber

Latest News

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, speaks at the Taney County Lincoln Day event at the Chateau...
Facebook: Greitens’ ‘RINO hunting’ video violates standards
A Juneteenth flag on display outside the Illinois State Museum in Springfield, Illinois.
Illinois leaders recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday
Some of the hottest heat index readings in the country will be in the Tri-States Tuesday
WEATHER ALERT - Heat Advisory
Charles Sonny Ray Martin Mugshot
Ralls County, Mo., man arrested on charges of sexually assaulting two children in Pike County, Ill.