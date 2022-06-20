WEATHER ALERT - Heat Advisory

QUINCY (WGEM) - Weather Alert - A Heat Advisory has been issued for the entire region. The heat Advisory begins Tuesday morning and expires Tuesday at 8 PM. We are expecting heat index values in the 100 to 106 degree range for most of the afternoon and early evening.

Dangerous heat and humidity will combine to bring heat index readings as high as high as 106° (Max Inman)

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Overnight Tuesday night through Wednesday morning there is a limited potential for a few showers and thunderstorms. A weak cold front just slides across the area and there may be enough energy there to spark a few showers and thunderstorms. There may be a few leftover clouds on Wednesday keeping our temperatures down into the upper 80s as opposed to the 90 degree mark. The heat returns Thursday and Friday with daytime high temperatures again in the low 90s.

