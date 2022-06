WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (June 19th, 2022) 28th Annual Titan Firecracker Classic Showcased Some of The Best Swimmers For The Sheridan Storm; Father’s Day At Westview Gold Course; Participants For The Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships Spent Time With Their Dads

2022 Titan Firecracker Classic Crackles With Excitement...again (Gray TV)