1 person missing after grain bins collapsed in Yarmouth, deputies say

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
YARMOUTH, Iowa (KWQC) - One person is missing according to deputies after grain bins collapsed at the Yarmouth Elevator Tuesday morning.

The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to Yarmouth Elevator about 8:08 a.m. for a report of the grain bin collapsing, according to deputies.

According to the Emergency Management Agency, the search and response mission is still active.

The Des Moines County Sheriffs and the Emergency Management Agency are still on scene, according to TV6 crews.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

