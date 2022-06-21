Adam Yates sworn in as next Quincy Police Chief

QUINCY (WGEM) - Officer Adam Yates was sworn in as the Quincy Police Department Chief of Police at the city council meeting Monday night.

Chief Yates said the first thing he wants to accomplish as chief is explore options to get manpower at the police department back up to where it should be.

Yates has been part of QPD since September 1999. He said it’s important for Quincy to have a chief who knows and understands the area.

“They can reach out and they can be like to have that personal contact with the chief of police. It’s, it’s one of the most important aspects of the job is being able to communicate with the community and I look forward to doing it,” Yates said.

Police and Fire Commission Chairman Barry Cheyne said it has been a long process finding a chief but the commission feels good about its decision.

“You feel good because he brings a lot a lot of qualifications to the job. He’s held every job in the Quincy Police Department. In addition to that, he’s taken on a lot of additional tasks as the emergency response commander, those kinds of things that he didn’t have to do, but he did because he thought it was the right thing and he had the talent to do so,” Cheyne said.

Cheyne said the next step is to get staffing levels up. He said they’ve hired five since June, they’ll have five more in August and expect to hire at least four more at the beginning of next year.

Cheyne said Yates’ employment offer includes a six-month probationary period and evaluation. He said Yates and the mayor are working on his performance objectives. The commission will move from there based on the results.

The Quincy City Council also took action on other topics. The 12 alderman present approved $12,000 for QPD to send two police officers to the Law Enforcement Academy.

They also voted to table a resolution that was approved last week.

The resolution to approve nearly half-a-million dollars for the city’s utilities and engineering department for a contract with Klingner and Associates had six no votes, five yes votes and one present. The mayor also voted yes, but his vote didn’t count. It didn’t pass, but it was recorded as if it did.

Corporation Council Lonnie Dunn said the city code requires eight votes to pass a resolution.

Council will review it again in two weeks.

