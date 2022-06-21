Hannibal School District construction projects underway

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Hannibal School District is working to get buildings and sports fields ready for next school year.

Business Manager Rich Stilley said they have been putting in a new parking lot with handicap access for the PATCH Center, which is a school-based health care building.

Oakwood Elementary School is getting a new HVAC system.

They are laying down new turf at the Veterans Field baseball, softball and soccer fields, and the track at Porter stadium is being resurfaced.

Stilley said the new turf should last a long time.

“It usually has a 10-year life cycle on it, so we are excited about that and really looking forward to it being more of a community sports complex where we can share and we can host events,” Stilley said.

Stilley said the softball field is already done.

The baseball field will be finished in the next few days and construction at the PATCH Center will be done before school starts, Stilley said.

