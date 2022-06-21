Advertisement

The heat breaks...for now

A brief break from our typical summertime humidity
A brief break from our typical summertime humidity(Max Inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The heat finally takes a break - A weak cold front passes through the region early Wednesday morning. Wednesday’s high temperatures will still be fairly warm in the mid to upper 80s but the relative humidity will take a bit of a break. We should see dew points in the upper 50s Wednesday. Dew points are a measure of how much moisture is in the air, it’s a better indicator than relative humidity. We begin to see the heat building back into the region with temperatures Thursday ranging up to the low 90s. On Friday,

Isolated showers possible this weekend
Isolated showers possible this weekend(Max Inman)

Saturday and Sunday there is a limited potential for a few stray thunderstorms in the middle of the afternoon. Saturday looks like another very hot day with high temperatures across the region in the mid 90s, it is possible there could be another Heat Advisory issued for Saturday afternoon if the clouds stay at bay.

