Hospital Report: June 21, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Angela M. Klauser, 48, of Quincy, IL, passed away June 17 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, IN. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

Robert W. Pillars age 82, of Sullivan, Il and formerly of Quincy died on June 16 in St. Mary Hospital Emergency Room, Decatur, IL. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

James and Kelly Johnson of Quincy, IL...boy

