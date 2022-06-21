Hospital Report: June 21, 2022
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Deaths:
Angela M. Klauser, 48, of Quincy, IL, passed away June 17 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, IN. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home
Robert W. Pillars age 82, of Sullivan, Il and formerly of Quincy died on June 16 in St. Mary Hospital Emergency Room, Decatur, IL. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.
Births:
Blessing Hospital Reports:
James and Kelly Johnson of Quincy, IL...boy
