IDOT: Memorial Bridge project on track

QUINCY (WGEM) - An Illinois Department of Transportation spokesperson told WGEM News on Tuesday that the Memorial Bridge project is on track and expected to be finished by mid-summer.

IDOT Public Information Officer Paul Wappel said crews are painting the structure and expected to start surface profiling in early July.

The bridge was closed on March 14 to continue repairs that were started last summer.

IDOT originally closed the bridge on April 23, 2021, for a $7.25 million project consisting of resurfacing the bridge deck, joint replacements and repairs, painting, structural steel repairs, and lighting replacement.

The bridge reopened on Nov. 30, 2021, to complaints from drivers who said the bridge was rougher than before construction began.

“It was rough,” said Quincy resident Norrun Washington. “I can’t deny it. My wife was a construction worker for 20 years and I was talking to her on the way over. She was like, ‘Was it better than the last time?’ And I’m like, ‘No, it’s worse than the last time.’”

In a statement in November 2021, the department said it was aware drivers might face a rough ride across the river but determined getting the bridge open for winter was top priority. However, officials insist the bridge is safe.

According to the statement:

“The Quincy Memorial Bridge, which reopened on Tuesday, is structurally sound and safe. We are aware that questions have been asked about the ride quality. IDOT recognized this issue but determined the importance of keeping the structure open during the winter months outweighed keeping the bridge closed during that time period. Work on the structure will resume in the spring, which includes structural steel repairs, painting and addressing the ride quality.”

