Judge Robert Adrian faces complaint from Illinois Judicial Inquiry Board

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Illinois Judicial Inquiry Board announced Friday it has filed a complaint with the Illinois Courts Commission against Judge Robert Adrian, charging Adrian with conduct that is prejudicial to the administration of justice and that brings the judicial office into disrepute.

The complaint alleges that on Jan. 3, 2022, in the case of People of the State of Illinois v. Drew Clinton, Adrian vacated his prior finding of guilt and instead found Clinton not guilty in order to circumvent the law and prevent Clinton from serving a mandatory sentence of incarceration.

It also alleges that on Jan. 12, 2022, Adrian told a prosecutor who appeared before him that he couldn’t be fair with him and to leave the courtroom because the prosecutors had liked a comment on a social media post that was critical of Adrian.

The complaint also claims that on April 8, 2022, Adrian made statements he knew to be false while testifying before the Judicial Inquiry Board. The charge claims “the deceptions before the Board were made under oath and concerned facts Respondent knew were relevant to the Judicial Inquiry Board’s investigation into his conduct.”

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.