Macomb PD emphasizing officer recruitment and retention

MACOMB (WGEM) - Recruiting and keeping police officers is a top priority for Macomb Chief of Police Jerel Jones.

Jones said that a career in law-enforcement has become less attractive, and it is becoming challenging to keep positions filled.

He said the department has been fully staffed for more than a year with 24 employees, but he always anticipates the potential of losing officers.

“We’re always working against that,” Jones said. “In Macomb that is the absolute reason why we have placed the number of incentives to recruit and retain good officers.”

Jones said MPD offers a $5,000 sign-on bonus and open residency, among other incentives.

Because of factors like retirement and opportunities elsewhere, Jones said the possibility for losing officers is always there.

The application window is closed, but Jones encourages anyone interested to still apply.

“We will still process that application and keep it within our recruitment file so that when we do have that next test someone from this department is reaching out to that individual to schedule their presence at that next testing date and time,” Jones said.

For officers like Aric Cremer, law-enforcement was always in the back of his mind.

Cremer, a fourth-year officer at MPD, said he wished he would’ve started sooner, and he encourages others who are interested to do the same.

“I didn’t really move forward with it, I took a break, stepped back and did my own thing,” Cremer said.

“I knew a lot about it from working in the 911 center and I’m like ‘I just need to do it,’ and I finally made that step.”

Those interested in applying can visit the MPD website or call the department for more information.

