Resurfacing project to start in Clark and Lewis Counties

Road Work
Road Work(MGN)
By Jayla Louis
Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A 19.6 mile resurfacing project on Route A in Clark and Lewis Counties will start on Tuesday.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the project will stretch from U.S. Route 136 in Clark County to Route E in Williamstown in Lewis County.

The road will be reduced to one lane at the location where workers are active.

MoDOT reported that this project will be worked on during daylight hours until mid-July.

Another resurfacing project will begin after the completion of Route A.

MoDOT said that 1.9 miles of Route U in Clark and Scotland Counties will be resurfaced in mid-July.

The Route U project will extend from U.S. Route 136 in Scotland County to Route A in Clark County.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

