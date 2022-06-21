Special EMS service area on ballot in Scott County

WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - Officials in Scott County are looking for the public’s input on whether they should expand their EMS services by using annual taxpayer money to fund ambulance services.

County Commission chairman Bob Schafer said the Scott County Board wants to see if the public will support the development of a Special Service Area for Winchester EMS workers.

He said the Winchester EMS has had trouble keeping services operating 24/7 since many are volunteers.

“This is some way for them to, you know, generate some money and pay for people,” Schafer said. “To help instead of being a strictly volunteer organization.”

Schafer said this is Scott County’s first attempt to pass such a measure.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.