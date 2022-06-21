Weather Alert: Heat advisory today

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Heat Advisory will go into effect for everyone in the Tri-States today. Some advisories kick off at noon, others start at 1 PM. Some advisories run through 7 PM, while others run through 8 PM. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives, neighbors, the elderly and the disabled. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Pets should also be brought inside. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.

Today will be all about the heat and increasing humidity. Winds are expected to come more out of the southwest, ahead of an approaching cold front. These southwesterly winds and abundant sunshine are favorable for increased heating. Daytime highs are expected to hit in the mid 90s. Dew points will rise into the upper 60s to low 70s, showing us that humidity levels will be on the rise. Heat indices will range from 100° to 106°. The attention will then turn to tonight, as the cold front approaches the area. A few thunderstorms will attempt to develop ahead of the cold front. These would weaken as the move into the Tri-States, but a few could nick the northern tier in the first half of the night. Once the front arrives late in the night, after about midnight, more showers and thunderstorms will head our way. These too are expected to weaken as they head our way. Therefore we are not looking for widespread rain, just a few isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. That means some areas will not get any rain at all. For those that do see some rain, the rain will come to an end by very early Wednesday morning.

