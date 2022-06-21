WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (June 20) Practice Rounds Underway For 49th Annual Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships In Quincy

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The countdown is underway in “The Gem City” and the excitement is in the air. The start of the 49th Annual Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships is now less than 24 hours away, and players from across the Tri-States, as well as the nation, are now preparing to start the two day tourney. Players will hit the fairways at 6:30 a.m. at the Westview Golf Course while play at the Knights of Columbus Golf Course will start at 8:00 a.m. Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships Founder/Executive Director Nan Ryan was on hand at Westview earlier today to offer an update on the number of players now expected to compete in this years tournament for young golfers.

On the Prospect League diamond earlier today, the Quincy Gems had a tough outing against Springfield in a rare early afternoon battle. We’ll have an update, plus details on where the (9-9) Gems are scheduled to return to action on Tuesday evening.

