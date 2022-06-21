Winchester public works to close off portion of street to replace storm sewer

WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - Winchester city officials are taking extra measures to prevent building collapses.

Utility supervisor John Simmons said work started Tuesday on the sidewalk at the intersection of Cherry and Main street. They plan to replace their crumbling storm sewers with a more sturdy component. Simmons said the water has been leaking into the Illinois Electric House next to that sidewalk which could lead to a potential collapse over time.

“To save money, we decided, the mayor decided to just have us do it ourselves,” Simmons said. “So, city crew is going to be doing all of it. With the help of traffic control from the state.”

Simmons said to expect road closures on those cross sections over the next week or so.

He said they will replace any outdated water lines they may find in the process.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.