Yohn now wants an attorney, jury trial delayed

Assistant Public Defender John Citro, right, leaves the courtroom after being excused from the case of Bradley Yohn, second from right on May 11 in Adams County Court.(POOL PHOTO/David Adam, Muddy River News)
By Jim Roberts
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The jury trial of Bradley S. Yohn, accused of carjacking and sexually assaulting a 70-year-old Adams County woman, was delayed Tuesday after Yohn requested an attorney, according to our news-gathering partners at the Herald-Whig.

Yohn was expected to represent himself during the trial after asking the judge in May to remove Assistant Public Defender John Citro who had been assigned to his case.

According to the Herald-Whig, Judge Roger Thomson has now referred the case to the public defender’s office, though Yohn made it clear Tuesday that he would not work with a public defender.

Yohn faces two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault, all Class X felonies, and residential burglary, a Class 1 felony. Those charges are in connection with a Nov. 9 incident that allegedly began along the North Bottom Road.

He also faces felony charges in two other cases. He was charged with vehicular hijacking stemming from an Oct. 31 incident.

He faces charges of residential burglary, a Class 1 felony; two counts of theft or unauthorized control of property over $500 but under $10,000, Class 3 felonies; and criminal sexual abuse, a Class 4 felony. Those charges stem from an Oct. 14 incident.

Yohn is being held on a $15 million bond, which is believed to be the largest bond amount ever set in Adams County.

