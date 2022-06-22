Adams County Courthouse receives grant for victim/witness waiting room upgrades

QUINCY (WGEM) - Adams County State’s Attorney Gary Farha, announced Wednesday that the Adams County Courthouse received a grant of $10,550 from Illinois Attorney General’s Office.

The grant is set to upgrade the victim/witnesses waiting room in the courthouse.

According to Farha, the funds will be used to refurbish the room, create and provide pamphlets for victims to educate them on legal terminology and courtroom proceedings, and provide toys and activity pads for children.

“The Adams County Courthouse has long needed these essential updates,” said Farha. “This grant will allow the courthouse to be a more welcoming environment for all victims and witnesses, but especially for young children who are required to testify in these difficult proceedings.”

Farha recognized Trisha Hubbard, the victim/witness coordinator for the State’s Attorney’s Office for her work in securing this grant.

“Ms. Hubbard saw a fundamental need for the individuals involved in the criminal justice system and worked until she was able to secure funding to meet that need,” said Farha. “She is an exceptionally hard worker and a tremendous asset to our office and to all citizens of Adams County.”

The State’s Attorney’s Office anticipates working on the waiting room in the near future and looks forward to the competition of the project.

