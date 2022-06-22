Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 22nd, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Makenzi Henderson

Larry Beard

Jere Taylor

jerry

Mark Reno

Zach Asbury

Sofie Hale

Joshua Davidson

Ella Crim

Gesi Baker

Ayden Markezich-Powell

Joevanny Marquez

Laurel Blue

Brady Gamage

Bob Hull

Coleen Brown

Haden Covey

Brooke Walbring

Cassie Jenkins

Zach Maas

Aurora Mowen

Willa Sommer

ANNIVERSARIES

Randy & Anita Callahan

Dan & Brenda Peters

Brad & Julie Cassens

Jim & Bev Manley

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.