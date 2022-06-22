Advertisement

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 22nd, 2022

By Jessica Beaver
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Makenzi Henderson

Larry Beard

Jere Taylor

jerry

Mark Reno

Zach Asbury

Sofie Hale

Joshua Davidson

Ella Crim

Gesi Baker

Ayden Markezich-Powell

Joevanny Marquez

Laurel Blue

Brady Gamage

Bob Hull

Coleen Brown

Haden Covey

Brooke Walbring

Cassie Jenkins

Zach Maas

Aurora Mowen

Willa Sommer

ANNIVERSARIES

Randy & Anita Callahan

Dan & Brenda Peters

Brad & Julie Cassens

Jim & Bev Manley

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: June 22, 2022

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: June 22, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 21st, 2022

Updated: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: June 21, 2022

Updated: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:47 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: June 21, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 20th, 2022

Updated: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 19th, 2022

Updated: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 18th, 2022

Updated: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 17th, 2022

Updated: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: June 17, 2022

Updated: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:11 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: June 17, 2022

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: June 16, 2022

Updated: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: June 16, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 16th, 2022

Updated: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com