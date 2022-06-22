Advertisement

Blessing Hospital receives national recognition for stroke care

Blessing Hospital
Blessing Hospital
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - For the second consecutive time, Blessing Hospital has received the Gold Plus recognition based on its delivery of stroke care over the previous 24-month period.

The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association confirmed Blessing Hospital delivers stroke care that meets or exceeds national standards by awarding it with Get With The Guidelines- stroke Gold Plus recognition for 2022.

According to Blessing, the hospital was named: Stroke Honor Roll for meeting or exceeding national standards regarding the administration of blood clot-busting medication in appropriate stroke cases, and to the Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll for meeting or exceeding national standards of care to diabetes patients. Diabetes is a risk factor for stokes.

The Blessing Hospital Stroke Committee, consisting of caregivers from different departments, is responsible for ensuring their fellow caregivers are educated regarding national standards of care and they face no barriers in the timely delivery of quality stroke care.

According to Blessing Hospital, 546 patients were diagnosed and treated for a stroke at the hospital between May 1, 2020, and May 31, 2022. During the same period, 208 patients were diagnosed and treated for Transients Ischemic Attacks (TIAs) or mini-strokes.

“Stroke care is a partnership,” said Stroke Committee Physician Champion Chris Solaro, MD. “That Partnership starts with the patients or their loved ones recognizing the signs of stroke and calling 911 immediately, so a patient’s condition can be assessed and care can begin before reaching the hospital.

To learn more about stroke, its factors and symptoms, visit blessinghealth.org/stroke.

