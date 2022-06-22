Advertisement

Clouds will gradually clear. Another chance of rain on the way.

By Whitney Williams
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Rain showers and even some lightning and thunder moved through the Tri-States overnight into early this morning. The showers/thunderstorms quickly started to weaken this morning and this trend is continuing as the rain comes to an end. The cold front has passed through and now high pressure will begin to build into the area. So through the rest of the day we will have decreasing clouds leading to sunshine. Thanks to the cold front, today will not be as hot as yesterday. We are looking for highs in the mid to upper 80s depending on where you live in the Tri-States. The cold front will also lead to lower dew points, meaning a noticeable drop in humidity. With the high pressure overhead tonight, we will have most clear skies, light winds and cooler nighttime lows. Lows tonight will be in the 60s, which is near normal for this time of year.

The aforementioned high pressure will move very little tomorrow. This will keep our weather quiet and it will keep rain out of the Tri-States. However, we will have increasing clouds through the day. So after a sunny start to the day, we will have few more clouds for the afternoon and even more by evening. Temperatures will be similar to what we have today, in the upper 80s.

More showers and thunderstorms will then be on the way.

