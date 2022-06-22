Fatal crash closes Ill. 336 north of Mendon exit

MENDON, Ill. (WGEM) - Ill. 336 north of the Mendon exit was closed Wednesday afternoon to northbound traffic due to a single-vehicle fatal crash.

Illinois State Police said a dump truck was traveling about 1:37 p.m. on Ill. 336 at County Road 2353 North when it blew a rear tire.

ISP reported the driver of the dump truck tried correcting for the blown tire when the front wheel broke off the truck and it overturned.

According to ISP, the driver was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was provided by officials.

