Credit and debit payment options restored for Quincy water bills

QUINCY (WGEM) - You can now pay your Quincy water bill with credit and debit again.

City Deputy Treasurer Lori Oliver said their online bill system is back up and running, so you can go online and pay as you did before the city’s cyber attack back in May.

Oliver said if you have your account set to auto draft, the payment went through Monday night.

“You had a bill out there a two month bill, unfortunately that we didn’t get processed last time. It did draft out of your account so you don’t have to come in, it’s drafted, the payment was taken out of your account,” Oliver said.

She said there are currently no late fees being charged to bills and they won’t be shutting your services off.

RELATED

Troup confirms cyber attack on city was ransomware

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.