Department of Transportation wants to fix Highway 79 overpass

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Highway 79 overpass in Hannibal is in poor condition and the Missouri Department of Transportation wants it to be replaced.

At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, some members raised concerns how the project could impact business owners and residents.

The Department of Transportation said they want to replace the overpass with a lower one because the ramp is steep for vehicles.

Council members said they have not seen drawings or heard detailed plans about the project.

Mayor James Hark said they want to have some questions answered by MODOT before moving forward.

“A couple of the councilmen this evening after having input from people in their wards were questioning you know, what is the plan going forward and what’s the future? There are going to be a couple businesses affected by this replacement. There’s gonna be rerouting of traffic and there’s a potential closure of one of the streets,” said Hark.

Hark said the current overpass is not ADA compliant... which is something the Department of Transportation wants to fix.

Mayor Pro Tem Mike Dobson said it will have a 15 foot 6 inch clearance.

Hark said they want to start construction next year.

Also at Tuesday night’s meeting, the council approved setting up another public hearing to discuss the community improvement district project. A date has not been selected for that yet.

They also approved the Fourth of July fireworks display on Lovers leap.

