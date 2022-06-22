Missing person found dead after grain bins collapsed in Yarmouth, deputies say

YARMOUTH, Iowa (KWQC) - Emergency responders in Des Moines County found the missing person dead in the collapsed grain silo in Yarmouth, Iowa.

According to the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, search and rescue crews found the person about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

“On behalf of all first responders, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim in this difficult time,” deputies said.

The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office requests that the public avoid the area of the scene. According to deputies, the scene of the collapsed grain silo remains volatile and access will be restricted until the area can be made safe.

According to the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, they received the call at 8:08 a.m to Agri-way Grain Elevators in Yarmouth. Iowa Task Force One (IA-TF1), a search and rescue unit, was called and assisted in securing the scene around mid-afternoon.

Des Moines County Emergency Management Agency officials continued the search overnight through Wednesday tell they found the missing person.

According to a media release, emergency responders were informed that two employees were in the immediate area at the time of the grain silo collapse and that one of the employees was unable to be located.

Emergency responders arrived on scene and immediately began rescue operations, according to deputies.

