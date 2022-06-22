Potential tax collection for the Scott County Nursing Center on ballot

WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - Scott County is looking for the public’s input on whether or not a portion of the county’s tax money should be used for upkeep and maintenance at their nursing home facility.

The ballot asks voters if a property tax no larger than 0.1 % could be collected to help with maintenance costs at the Scott County Nursing Center.

Scott County Nursing Center Registered Nurse Administrator Debbie O’Dell said this has been a topic of discussion in the county for several years.

“Throughout the years, there has been some discussion with community members thought that the facility was already supported by taxpayers money, which it has not been,” O’Dell said.

O’Dell said if the tax is approved, the projected revenue could be somewhere close to $100,000.

