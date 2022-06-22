Advertisement

Quincy food stand sees influx of customers due to hot weather

More people are out getting ice cream and cold treats in this hot weather we’ve been having.
More people are out getting ice cream and cold treats in this hot weather we’ve been having.(WGEM)
By Charity Bell
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - More people are out getting ice cream and cold treats in this recent stretch of hot weather.

Quincy Sweet Tweet’s Owner Caroline Weisenburger said they’ve gotten an influx of customers within the last few weeks.

She said on average they serve between 30 and 40 groups of people a day, but now that’s up to about 50 a day.

“It’s been pretty good. We’re a little hot in here actually, but we’re keeping cool. We’ve been selling a lot of ice cream actually and been doing pretty good,” Weisenburger said. “Everyone’s liking to come out and everything and enjoying us.”

Weisenburger said although it’s busy now, it’s only going to get busier in the coming weeks.

She said they see the most business in July out of the whole year.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schuyler Co. fatality
Schuyler County judge killed in a vehicle and bike crash
Semi crash
Semi catches fire following two-vehicle crash; Mo. Route 6 closed
Vehicle fire
Fire engulfs vehicle, closes portion of I-72
Charles Sonny Ray Martin Mugshot
Ralls County, Mo., man arrested on charges of sexually assaulting two children in Pike County, Ill.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Rally in Conroe, Texas, in January.
Trump rally confirmed for Adams County

Latest News

The primary election is a week away. Here are some things you’ll want to know before you head...
What to know before you head to the polls this primary election
You can now pay your Quincy water bill with credit and debit again.
Credit and debit payment options restored for Quincy water bills
A public nuisance tax sale was held on Monday in Fort Madison for rundown structures with...
Fort Madison works to take care of rundown properties
Storm sewer replace on Cherry and Main St. intersection
Winchester public works to close off portion of street to replace storm sewer