Quincy food stand sees influx of customers due to hot weather

QUINCY (WGEM) - More people are out getting ice cream and cold treats in this recent stretch of hot weather.

Quincy Sweet Tweet’s Owner Caroline Weisenburger said they’ve gotten an influx of customers within the last few weeks.

She said on average they serve between 30 and 40 groups of people a day, but now that’s up to about 50 a day.

“It’s been pretty good. We’re a little hot in here actually, but we’re keeping cool. We’ve been selling a lot of ice cream actually and been doing pretty good,” Weisenburger said. “Everyone’s liking to come out and everything and enjoying us.”

Weisenburger said although it’s busy now, it’s only going to get busier in the coming weeks.

She said they see the most business in July out of the whole year.

