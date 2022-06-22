Advertisement

Quincy home sales drop as interest rates rise

WGEM News at Ten
By Kaleb Wolters
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - New numbers from the Quincy Association of Realtors show a more than ten percent drop in the number of homes sold in the first quarter of 2022, compared to one year ago.

Quincy Realtor Sherry Hills said rising mortgage rates are starting to impact the housing market and make it difficult to buy homes.

She is concerned that in another 6 months rates could makes even more homes unaffordable for some buyers.

“If you are going to buy a house, do it now. Lock in your interest rate you know. And the price of homes are going up. I mean if you look at our numbers from even 2 months ago, the average sale price has gone up quite a bit,” said Hills.

Mercantile Bank Vice President of Mortgage Lending, Billie Grawe, said the rate increases have made it difficult for people to get homes they may have been able to afford just a few months ago.

But, she said there are things that people can to improve their situations.

“Any derogatory credit getting those paid off, paid down,” said Grawe. “If any of their credit cards are maxed we want to make sure that they take those balances down as well. It’s more just about counseling so if they don’t qualify today that within the next 6 to 12 months they can come back and see us and get a mortgage loan.”

For those who can get a mortgage -- Hills said they’re locking in rates now...and are ready to buy before the next rate hike.

“Be ready to sell. Because probably if it’s price right, if it’s marketed right, if it’s in good condition the house will sell within the first 24 to 28 hours,” said Hills.

Currently, a 30-year fixed mortgage is around 6-and-a-half percent, but just a few months ago, it was in the low 3s.

Some things you can do to prepare to buy a home are to go in with a strong offer, have good credit, be preapproved, have an escalation cause, and work with a realtor.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schuyler Co. fatality
Schuyler County judge killed in a vehicle and bike crash
Semi crash
Semi catches fire following two-vehicle crash; Mo. Route 6 closed
Vehicle fire
Fire engulfs vehicle, closes portion of I-72
Charles Sonny Ray Martin Mugshot
Ralls County, Mo., man arrested on charges of sexually assaulting two children in Pike County, Ill.
The Illinois Judicial Inquiry Board has filed a complaint against Judge Robert Adrian.
Judge Robert Adrian faces complaint from Illinois Judicial Inquiry Board

Latest News

The Highway 79 overpass in Hannibal is in poor condition and the Missouri Department of...
Department of Transportation wants to fix Highway 79 overpass
More people are out getting ice cream and cold treats in this hot weather we’ve been having.
Quincy food stand sees influx of customers due to hot weather
The primary election is a week away. Here are some things you’ll want to know before you head...
What to know before you head to the polls this primary election
You can now pay your Quincy water bill with credit and debit again.
Credit and debit payment options restored for Quincy water bills