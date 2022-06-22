Advertisement

Secretary of State reminds residents to make appointments for ID services

Quincy Driver Services Facility at 2512 Locust St.
Quincy Driver Services Facility at 2512 Locust St.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Illinois Secretary of State Jess White is reminding Illinois residents that appointments are required at the Quincy drivers facility.

These appointments include behind-the-wheel road tests, Real Ids, standard driver’s licenses and id cards.

Vehicle services, such as renewing a license plate sticker or applying for a vehicle title, do not require an appointment.

According to White, the extension for expired driver’s licenses, ID cards and learner’s permits is now set to expire on July 31, 2022. White encourages those with expired IDS to renew them before the last minute. The extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits.

White also encourages the public to use ilsos.gov to conduct business which can help customers eliminate any need to come into the facility building in person.

In addition to driver’s license and ID card renewals for those who qualify, online services include obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card (if lost or stolen), changing an address, ordering a driving record and purchasing license plate stickers.

Seniors, veterans, persons with disabilities and expected mothers will be served as walk-ins. They can also make an appointment if needed.

White also notes that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.

Appointments will renew each morning on ilsos.gov to schedule an appointment.

For those without internet access, the Secretary of State is partnering with the Chicago Lighthouse to provide an appointment hotline, which the public can call at 844-817-4649.

IDOT: Memorial Bridge project on track

