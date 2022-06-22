WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (June 21) 49th Annual Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships Now Underway At Westview And Knights of Columbus Golf Courses In Quincy

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The weather was spectacular and so was the action on the fairways today at both Westview and the Knights of Columbus Golf Courses in Quincy. The start of the highly anticipated 49th Annual Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships signaled the beginning of a two day showcase for the next generation of golf standouts from across the Tri-States, as well as the nation. We’ll have Day 1 highlights and scores as the WGEM Sports-Cam follows some of the rising stars of the fairways who call the Tri-States home!

The Quincy Gems return to action tonight against the Burlington Bee’s on the Prospect League diamond. Quincy is hoping to get back on the winning track after falling on the road Monday afternoon in Springfield 16-6. We’ll have a preview of the match-up in “The Capital City!”

