WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (June 21) Quincy’s Ty Novosel Holds A One Shot Lead In Division 5-B (Boys 12-13) At The 49th Annual Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships Heading In Final Round Action At Westview Prospect League: Gems Slugger Lucas Loos Slams A 2-Run Homer As Quincy Rolls To A Victory On The Road In The Hawkeye State

Beau Eftink Has A Strong Outing During Day 1 Of The Pepsi Little People's Golf Championships