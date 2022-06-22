What to know before you head to the polls this primary election

QUINCY (WGEM) - The primary election is a week away and there are some things you’ll want to know before you head to the polls.

Adams County Clerk and Recorder Ryan Niekamp said the clerk’s office will be open this Saturday, June 25 from 8:30 a.m. to noon for early voting.

Niekamp said if you don’t have time during the week, this is an opportunity to vote quickly for your convenience. However, this is the last Saturday before the election to take advantage.

He said on Monday, June 27 you can vote early from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

And of course, all polling places across the county will be open June 28 for election day.

“All the voters who, for the past two years have been voting at the Illinois National Guard Armory. That polling location has been moved to Grandview Church at 10th and Spruce,” Niekamp said. “So that’s going to affect a few of those precincts. So all the voters who voted at the Armory, last couple of elections. Please note, they’ll be at the Grandview Church this election and November’s.”

Niekamp said they’re seeing an increase in voters each day. They’ve had more than 1,200 early voters to date.

He said they’re still gauging how turn out is going to be, right now he anticipates this June election being around 20%.

