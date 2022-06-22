Will rain impact your weekend activities?

QUINCY (WGEM) - It looks like Thursday will be a day of full sunshine and temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to near 90. There will be some cloud cover that develops late Thursday and becomes mostly cloudy Thursday night. Data indicates there will be scattered showers and some thunderstorms on Friday starting about 9 AM and continuing till about 2 to 3 PM. Not everyone will see these showers and they do not look like they will be severe. Saturday we are back in the frying pan with temperatures topping out in the mid 90s. There may be some saving grace from the heat if cloud cover leftover earlier rains sticks around and a couple of scattered showers develop on Saturday. There’s also a potential for some scattered showers on Sunday first thing in the morning until about noon. Temperatures on Sunday will be significantly cooler with highs only in the low 80s. This cool down will continue Monday and Tuesday before the heat returns in the middle of next week.

