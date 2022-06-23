Alleged shooting threat, scuffle with police leads to arrest in Macomb

MACOMB (WGEM) - A Galesburg, Illinois, man was arrested Thursday in Macomb near the Heritage Days carnival after he allegedly threatened to shoot at least one person and assaulted police, according to the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Nick Petitgout said 51-year-old Jeffrey A. Griswold was charged with aggravated battery to police officer, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, resisting/obstructing police officer, fleeing and eluding, and reckless driving. Petitgout reported Griswold also had an outstanding Knox County warrant.

According to Petitgout, Griswold threatened to shoot campground management at Timberview Lakes Campground in Bushnell.

Griswold then allegedly fled the area and traveled to Macomb in a White Dodge pickup truck.

Petitgout claimed deputies later spotted Griswold’s truck near the sheriff’s office, at the corner of Jackson Street. and McArthur Street. Macomb officers attempted to pull over the vehicle at Randolph and Calhoun streets, but Griswold pulled into an alley behind the Heritage Days carnival.

Petitgout said Griswold refused to exit the vehicle and began revving his engine, while throwing several items at officers and doing burnouts with his truck tires.

A McDonough County K9 was brought in to assist with forcefully removing Griswold from the vehicle

Petitgout reported Griswold was treated on scene by a Lifeguard Ambulance Service unit for minor injuries and taken to the McDonough County Jail. Officers were treated for minor injuries at McDonough District Hospital.

