Douglass Community Services offers free summer meal programs to minors

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A program in Northeast Missouri wants to help kids get the nutrition that they need.

Since so many kids have a hard time getting a healthy meal outside of school, Douglass Community Services is offering a summer meal program for kids, 18 and under.

It will be at different times and locations around Hannibal.

Douglas Community Services Chief Operating Officer Stacie Nicholas said any child who can get there is eligible for a free meal. No questions asked, no I.Ds checked.

“These are all USDA-approved meals,” Nicholas said. “So there’s always a vegetable, a fruit, a protein, usually sandwiches and milk.”

The program runs from now till about Aug. 12, or when regular schools starts back up.

Some of the summer meal programs will offer educational activities, like getting kids exercising.

Here is the schedule :

Dorsey Park 11:30 a.m. to noon

Huckleberry Park 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Hannibal Aquatic Center 11:30 a.m. to noon

First Christian Church 11:30 a.m. to noon

Starting June 6 and serving Monday, Wednesday, and Friday:

Mission 180 11:30 a.m. - noon

Starting June 7 and serving Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday

Centerville Road Apartments 11:30 a.m. - noon

Call 573-221-3892 for more info.

