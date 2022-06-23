Advertisement

Fauci says he’s ‘example’ for COVID vaccinations

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he is feeling fine after testing positive for COVID on June 15.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he is feeling fine after testing positive for COVID on June 15.(Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, says his COVID-19 recovery is an “example” for the nation on the protection offered by vaccines and boosters.

Speaking during a White House briefing, Fauci, 81, said he began experiencing virus symptoms on June 14 and tested positive a day later. He was prescribed the anti-viral drug paxlovid, which has proven to be highly effective at preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19, on June 15.

“I’m still feeling really quite fine,” Fauci said Thursday, as the administration emphasized the protection offered by vaccines to people of all ages after the U.S. became the first country in the world to extend vaccine eligibility to children as young as six months.

“I think I’m an example, given my age, of what we’re all talking about today,” Fauci said. “I’m vaccinated. I’m doubly boosted. And I believe if that were not the case, I very likely would not be talking to you looking as well as I look, I think, right now. So all is well with Fauci.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois State Police block northbound traffic on Hwy 336.
Fatal crash closes Ill. 336 north of Mendon exit
Police arrested Quincy resident Devin Soto, 24, for Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of...
Man arrested for DUI after crashing into Quincy house
A stoplight at the intersection of 6th and Maine Street in Quincy got turned the wrong...
Stoplight in Quincy gets turned the wrong way
Missing person found dead after grain bins collapsed in Yarmouth, deputies say
What does a gas tax break mean for you?
What a gas tax break means for you

Latest News

The Biden administration has announced an additional $450M in military assistance for Ukraine.
White House announces military assistance to Ukraine
Deepwater Wind's turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I., on Aug. 23, 2019. The...
Offshore wind boosted as Biden, East Coast governors team up
Las Vegas native Dan Oberlander is thanking his co-workers and first responders for helping...
13 minutes of CPR by co-workers, first responders help save man’s life, doctors say
FILE PHOTO - Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee...
1/6 panel hears of Trump’s pressure on Justice Department
A teddy bear is seen on a building destroyed by attacks in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 19,...
Officials: US to send rocket systems, other aid to Ukraine