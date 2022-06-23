A few chances of rain headed our way, but not for everyone in the Tri-States

QUINCY (WGEM) - High pressure is centered over the Tri-States giving us a very pleasant start to the day. This high pressure will be the predominant weather feature in the near-term. We have mostly sunny skies, with just some broken clouds overhead. Temperatures are starting off in the 60s. The morning hours will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. However, as we head into the afternoon and evening some more mid to upper level clouds will start to move into the area. These clouds will hinder our temperatures from getting too hot, but we will be able to make it into the upper 80s. The high pressure over the area will keep our humidity values on the low side again. Heading into tonight, it will be dry with lows in the 60s.

Numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop late this evening over the Kansas area. These storms are expected to move east/southeast and will then push into western Missouri. These storms will attempt to move into the Tri-States tomorrow morning and afternoon. But as they do, they are expected to weaken. Even though the high pressure will be gone, it will leave behind a lot of dry air. Therefore, as the rain approaches our area, the showers will hit that dry air and most of the rain will not be able to progress into the Tri-States. The best chance of some scattered showers will be on the Missouri side of the Tri-States late morning into the afternoon, as those showers continue to fizzle out. Any rain that does fall would be on the light side. The bigger impact from this activity and associated clouds will be on our daytime highs. With a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky, temperatures will be held down with highs in the low to mid 80s.

