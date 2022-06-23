Advertisement

Former K&L Arena to serve as new QPS transportation hub

WGEM News at Ten
By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - The former K&L Arena is going to serve as the new transportation hub for Quincy Public Schools.

On Wednesday night, the Quincy Public School Board approved the purchase of the property at 1600 N. 43rd.

Right now, transportation operations are split between the bus barn at 20th and Hampshire and Flinn Stadium.

QPS Buildings and Ground Chairman Richard McNay said consolidating the buses to one area will make it easier for employees.

“We will be able to consolidate, park all the buses in one facility. It will eliminate a lot of shelling buses out from 20th Street to Flinn and Flinn back to 20th street. So it will be labor saving and better working environment for our employees,” McNay said.

The building is 50,000 square feet.

They want to install overheard doors, an automatic bus wash system and expand the parking lot. McNay said renovatinons will cost around $1 million.

