Fort Madison Food Pantry sees increased need

By Kaleb Wolters
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Fort Madison Food Pantry is in need of volunteers due to the increase in people that have been coming in for food assistance.

Over the last month, workers at the pantry say they have been seeing almost double the amount of clients.

“Clients are coming back more than they used to. Used to be pretty much the majority came one time maybe per year, and now we’re seeing them having to come back three and more times per year,” said Lin Cramer a food pantry board member.

The Fort Madison Food Pantry staff said they need volunteers even more than food donations right now.

The pantry is at 3421 Avenue L and it is open Monday and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Clients should bring a photo ID and proof of address.

If you do want to make a food donation, the pantry is specifically in need of meat, peanut butter, and non-perishable food items.

