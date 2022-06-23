Advertisement

Greitens RINO video spurred threats to family, lawyer says

Eric Greitens U.S. Senate Campaign
Eric Greitens U.S. Senate Campaign(ky3)
By DAVID A. LIEB and JIM SALTER
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The lawyer for the ex-wife of Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens says the family has been subjected to “serious threats” in the days since Greitens released a violent campaign video in which he declares he’s hunting RINOs, or Republicans in Name Only.

Greitens RINO video spurred threats to family, lawyer says

During a Thursday hearing in the couple’s child custody case in Columbia, Missouri, attorney Helen Wade said the video “has created a situation where others may perceive it as a call to arms.”

Greitens was not at the hearing but his attorney called it “disingenuous” to suggest that Greitens “would want harm to befall” his ex-wife.

Most Read

Illinois State Police block northbound traffic on Hwy 336.
Fatal crash closes Ill. 336 north of Mendon exit
Police arrested Quincy resident Devin Soto, 24, for Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of...
Man arrested for DUI after crashing into Quincy house
A stoplight at the intersection of 6th and Maine Street in Quincy got turned the wrong...
Stoplight in Quincy gets turned the wrong way
Missing person found dead after grain bins collapsed in Yarmouth, deputies say
What does a gas tax break mean for you?
What a gas tax break means for you

Latest News

Tyre Sampson
Autopsy: Tyre Sampson died of blunt trauma in Florida ride death
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has opened an investigation into the...
Amazon ‘obstructing’ House probe into warehouse collapse
monkeypox
First probable case of monkeypox reported in Illinois
The Chicago Cubs begin a four-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.
Cubs play the Brewers in first of 4-game series