Advertisement

Iowa open enrollment law causes concern

Classrooms could become more crowded next school year
Central Lee High School
Central Lee High School(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONNELLSON, Iowa (WGEM) - A new Iowa law removes the original March deadline for open enrollment and allows enrollment in schools at any time.

Central Lee Community School District administrators say this could be a good change for the schools.

However, there is a growing concern about classrooms being overcrowded.

“I think it does improve the quality of learning for everybody. But once again, we have to be mindful about the classroom sizes,” Central Lee Schools Superintendent Andy Crozier said. “If you start putting too many kids in a class, then it’s a negative impact. So we’re not going to let that happen.”

There is also concern about how student learning could be affected by the change

“I think it does improve the quality of learning for everybody,” Crozier said. “But once again, we have to be mindful about the classroom sizes. If you start putting too many kids in a class, then it’s a negative impact. So we’re not going to let that happen.”

Crozier said an emergency policy will be brought forward at the July School Board meeting.

It would specify regulations that could be put in place should classroom numbers become too high.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Save America rally preparations underway.
Preparations for Trump’s arrival are underway
Police arrested Quincy resident Devin Soto, 24, for Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of...
Man arrested for DUI after crashing into Quincy house
Costs for visit by former President Donald Trump start to come into focus.
Trump rally visit costs start to come into focus
President Donald Trump campaigns in Lumberton, North Carolina
WGEM to stream Trump’s speech from Adams Co. fairgrounds
The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to Yarmouth Elevator about 8:08 a.m. for a...
Deputies identify man found dead after silo collapsed Yarmouth Tuesday

Latest News

A black tie event held on Friday night in Quincy had about 100 people celebrating Juneteenth.
Community gathers to celebrate Juneteenth
Juneteenth awards
Juneteenth awards
Q-Fest Returns to Quincy
Q-Fest Returns to Quincy
Hannibal Cruise Ship
Hannibal Cruise Ship
Q-Fest kicks off in downtown Quincy
Q-Fest kicks off in downtown Quincy