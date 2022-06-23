Iowa open enrollment law causes concern

DONNELLSON, Iowa (WGEM) - A new Iowa law removes the original March deadline for open enrollment and allows enrollment in schools at any time.

Central Lee Community School District administrators say this could be a good change for the schools.

However, there is a growing concern about classrooms being overcrowded.

“I think it does improve the quality of learning for everybody. But once again, we have to be mindful about the classroom sizes,” Central Lee Schools Superintendent Andy Crozier said. “If you start putting too many kids in a class, then it’s a negative impact. So we’re not going to let that happen.”

There is also concern about how student learning could be affected by the change

Crozier said an emergency policy will be brought forward at the July School Board meeting.

It would specify regulations that could be put in place should classroom numbers become too high.

