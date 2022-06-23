Junior Police Academy builds bonds between first responders, kids in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Neighborhood Federation’s Junior Police Academy wrapped up its four-day event on Thursday.

Kids were able to interact with police officers, firefighters, and other first responders at the Indian Hills housing complex.

The Quincy Police Department along with other first responder branches participated in the academy to serve and educate the community at all ages.

Quincy Neighborhood Federation Event Coordinator Brittney Welch said many of the kids come from high poverty and high crime areas resulting in negative images of first responders due to past trauma.

“They don’t really have a good relationship with them so our main purpose is to get the kids comfortable with those type of people to know that they are there to help them,” Welch said.

Welch said she hopes the kids not only bond with the officers but also change their perspective to realize they could become an officer themselves one day and help kids just like them.

The Junior Police Academy will be held again next summer at one of the Quincy Neighborhood Federation youth centers.

