Kroc Center to offering Kroc Tots Multi-Sports Camp

The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center
The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Kroc Center invites local children to join in the summer camp, Kroc Tots Multi-Sports Camp, for ages 4-6. The camp is to last July 19-22.

The camp will offer different activities for children like basketball, volleyball and soccer. There will also be more activities during the camp provided. According to the Kroc Center, children will receive a water bottle.

According to the Kroc Center, the cost for members to join the camp is $40 and $50 for non-members. Interested participants can call or visit The Kroc Center to register. The deadline will be July 11, 2022.

Besides the summer camp, the Kroc’s Ninja Training will return for a late summer session.

The Kroc Center’s Ninja Training is a “high-octane combination of obstacle training, martial arts, gymnastics and freestyle movement designed to harness young children’s limitless energy for a total body workout that builds strength, endurance and character.”

This class is available for ages 4-5 and 6-7. This session will be held Tuesdays, August 9-30. Class times vary per group.

To learn more about these courses and other fun sports and recreation opportunities at The Kroc Center, visit KrocQuincy.org.

