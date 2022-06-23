Advertisement

Man arrested for DUI after crashing into Quincy house

Police arrested Quincy resident Devin Soto, 24, for Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Aggravated Fleeing to Elude, Leaving the Scene of an Accident and more.(WGEM)
By Jessica Beaver and Blake Sammann
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy police said a DUI crash early Thursday morning left a house with “significant structural damage.”

Police said it happened at 1401 South 24th Street around midnight.

They said no one was injured.

Police arrested Quincy resident Devin Soto, 24, for Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Aggravated Fleeing to Elude, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Operate Uninsured Vehicle, Suspended Registration, and Stop Sign Violation at 1401 South 24th Street.

