Nearly full capacity animal shelter seeking donations to stay afloat

By Dylan Smith
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT
CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - Animal shelters nationwide have experienced an uptick in the amount of animals that are surrendered due to the increasing cost of care.

As a result, shelters are reaching capacity.

Hearts of Hancock Humane Society is at capacity with cats, 15, and nearly there with dogs.

Two of the five dogs sheltered were recently turned over due to their owners not being able to provide sufficient care.

Hearts of Hancock Humane Society Shelter Manager Nicole Elkin said that this is becoming more common has inflation continues to rise.

“They’re amazing pets, they just can’t afford to take care of them between traveling and trying to feed their families,” Elkin said.

Food and other supplies, Elkin said, is costing the shelter the most.

In 2021, food and supplies alone costed the shelter $3,464.

“Food prices are going up,” Elkin said.

“A bag of food that we used to get would cost us about $40 and now it’s about $50 for a 40-pound bag of food.”

Recently the Humane Society received a grant worth $1,250.

In 2021, the shelter received $5,869 in donations.

The cost of food, supplies and utilities nearly match that.

Due to high gas prices, it’s costing more to receive products.

Elkin said she takes it upon herself to get what is needed.

“I bought eight 40-pound boxes of cat litter in Keokuk and it cost me $188, and it just keeps going up.”

To make a donation, Elkin said to drop off food and other supplies to the shelter at 1587 N. County Road 1750 E. in Carthage.

